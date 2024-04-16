The First Information Report (FIR) against a man accused of managing a charity foundation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was recently refused to be quashed by the Delhi High Court. Pawan Pandey is accused of specifically using the prime minister's last name and image to solicit donations for his non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Modi Charitable Trust, according to Justice Amit Mahajan. The judge ruled that the FIR revealed the conduct of cognizable offences since it was alleged that Pandey had dishonestly persuaded others to donate property. While the petitioner's surname is undoubtedly not ‘Modi’, the last name of PM Modi as well as his image has also been utilised. The ads using the image of the Prime Minister had been shown on YouTube and other national news channels, the Court observed. SC Allows I-T Department to Reassess NGO's Income, but Says No Final Orders.

Delhi HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Man Who Used PM Modi’s Name and Pic to Collect Funds

Delhi High Court refuses to quash FIR against man booked for collecting donations using name and pic of PM Modi Read more here: https://t.co/mC4UO0eaXv pic.twitter.com/u0vR8rb1Gi — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 15, 2024

