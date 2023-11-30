The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, November 29, rejected a plea by a parent to recover Rs 30 lakh bribe she paid to secure an AIIMS seat for her daughter. The woman had reportedly paid Rs 30 lakh as a bribe to an alleged middleman to ensure admission for her daughter in the MBBS course at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Responding to the woman's plea, the high court bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh said that courts cannot come to the rescue of people using unscrupulous means to get ahead of the queue. "Court cannot come to the aid of an unlawful object which is forbidden by law…What will happen to the nation if people can get admission into AIIMS by paying money? It is because of people like you that scamsters flourish. You jumped the queue and thought your child is more important than others," the court stated. The court also noted that the seats for the MBBS course at the premiere government institution are not for sale. Delhi High Court Pulls Up Forest Department for Planning To Organise 'Jungle on Wheels' in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Says 'This Is Not Masai Mara'.

MBBS Seats Not for Sale

"MBBS seats not for sale": Delhi High Court rejects plea by parent to recover ₹30 lakh bribe paid to secure AIIMS seat Read story: https://t.co/1AN7eEgQpU pic.twitter.com/Gdzg2oJXoI — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)