In the Kanjhawala Hit and Drag Case, accused Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence by the Rohini court in Delhi. Additionally, accused Deepak, Ashutosh, and Ankush have faced charges under various IPC sections, including destruction of evidence and harbouring an offender, while being discharged from section 120B IPC. Amit has been charged with negligent driving. Formal charges are set to be pronounced by the court on August 14. Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Police Files 800 Page Charge Sheet, Invoked Section 302 Against Four Accused.

Kanjhawala Hit and Drag Case

