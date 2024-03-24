Following the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi, enraged locals took to the streets in protest, vandalising cars in the vicinity. Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi of Delhi Eastern Range confirmed the incident, stating that a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the crime after a complaint was lodged at Mandawali Police Station. Amid rumours of inaction, tensions escalated, prompting police intervention to restore calm. Kalsi assured the public of the victim's safety and reiterated the police's commitment to addressing the situation. Delhi Horror: Four Men Stab, Shoot at 'Friend' in Busy Bylane of Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Protesters Vandalise Cars

#WATCH | Delhi: People protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her tuition centre. https://t.co/xNaRoxHOFv pic.twitter.com/AnmmlN9wIT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

#WATCH | Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi says, " In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was… pic.twitter.com/WlYgwbVBnp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

