Following the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi, enraged locals took to the streets in protest, vandalising cars in the vicinity. Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi of Delhi Eastern Range confirmed the incident, stating that a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the crime after a complaint was lodged at Mandawali Police Station. Amid rumours of inaction, tensions escalated, prompting police intervention to restore calm. Kalsi assured the public of the victim's safety and reiterated the police's commitment to addressing the situation. Delhi Horror: Four Men Stab, Shoot at 'Friend' in Busy Bylane of Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Protesters Vandalise Cars

 4-Year-Old Girl Raped

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)