Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15 in the alleged liquor policy scam. Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after Kavitha was produced in court following her arrest by the probe agency yesterday. K Kavitha Arrested: CBI Moves Application Seeking Five Day Custody of BRS MLC in Liquor Policy Scam.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI remand till April 15 in Delhi excise policy case. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation yesterday. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gaDk6H10cj — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)