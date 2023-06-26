Swati Maliwal, Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of a man allegedly masturbating outside a girls' paying guest (PG) facility in Delhi. Sharing two videos of the man masturbating outside a girls' hostel in Delhi, Swati Maliwal said, "Both the videos seem to be of the same person". The DCW chief has issued a summons to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the case. The videos shared by Swati Maliwal show a youth reportedly masturbating near a girls' PG building in Delhi. Maliwal shared the disturbing video of the incident which reportedly took place at midnight on June 12. Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Delhi Police for Failing To Register FIR.

Youth Masturbates Near Girls PG Building

हमें दो शिकायतें मिली कि Girls PG के बाहर एक लड़का रात में सड़क पर खड़ा होकर Masturbation करता है। दोनों वीडियो एक ही शख़्स की लग रही हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर Action Taken रिपोर्ट माँगी है। ये मामला बेहद गंभीर है। Warning - Disturbing Content pic.twitter.com/vIga4CXHEf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)