BJP spokesperson RP Singh on Wednesday claimed that the Mayor of Delhi will be from the saffron party despite it finishing second in the civic body polls. In an election that turned out to be closer than expected, the AAP managed a prestige win; and the BJP did not lose as badly as was predicted. At the end of counting, AAP won 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9, and Independents 3. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls

Check Tweet:

मेयर हमारा ।🪷। — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) December 7, 2022

