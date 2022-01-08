Delhi and its nearby areas were lashed out in heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday. As per the IMD, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan).

Check Tweet:

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani':

Tip tip barsa paani…#DelhiRains will freeze winter over 🥶 pic.twitter.com/JZawVPZCLY — JASMEEN DUGAL (@jasmeenGdugal) January 8, 2022

This User Shared a Video of Delhi Rains:

Waterlogging at Mandawali Underpass:

Delhi WATER LOGGING IN MANDAWALI UNDERPASS DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL #DelhiRains #Weathercloud pic.twitter.com/1mUyxj7gxV — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) January 8, 2022

