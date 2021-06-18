Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Delhi HC Judgment of Granting Bail to Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi Riots Case:

SC refused to stay the Delhi High Court judgment. SC said that the judgment of the Delhi High Court will not be treated as a precedent & not relied upon by the parties before any Court. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

