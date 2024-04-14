A private school bus caught fire while parked within the school premises in Dwarka, Delhi. Firefighting units were promptly dispatched to the location. The incident, which occurred earlier today, saw the school bus suddenly burst into flames. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders were on the scene swiftly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other areas of the school. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Godown in Sector 5, Six Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Delhi School Bus Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: A private school's bus caught fire while it was parked in the premises, in Dwarka. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/TA77kLJrW3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

