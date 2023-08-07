Tragedy struck as a 75-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by robbers in the Sagarpur police station area this morning, August 7. The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits responsible for this crime. Delhi Shocker: Property Dealer Shot At by Three Masked Shooters After Extortion Call in Dichaon Kalan, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Robbers Fatally Stab 75-Year-Old Man in Sagarpur

Delhi | A 75-year-old man was stabbed to death by robbers in the Sagarpur police station area today morning; investigation underway: Police — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

