In a shocking incident, a man was shot, one of his sons was stabbed, and another was assaulted during a fight between two groups. The incident took place in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday night. The video of the incident was shot by an onlooker from their window. In the video, six armed men can be seen attacking the victims with sticks and swords. A case has been registered against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Murder Caught on CCTV Camera in Delhi! Youth on Morning Walk Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Kalyanpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man shot, His Son Stabbed:

Video | On CCTV, Delhi Man Shot, Son Stabbed In Massive Fight Between 2 Groups pic.twitter.com/MlA6YGXwPw — NDTV (@ndtv) May 29, 2023

