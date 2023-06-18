In a shocking incident, a student was stabbed to death on Delhi University's South Campus by another student. According to the police, the incident happened when both of them had arrived at college to attend their classes. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the knife attack occurred due to personal enmity. "The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student's body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Further investigation underway," Delhi Police said. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Raped, Murdered in Hostel Room in Charni Road; Accused Security Guard Found Dead on Railway Tracks.

Delhi University Campus Murder:

A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus. The accused and the victim had come to the college to attend their classes. Preliminary investigation reveals that there was a fight between them. The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student's… — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

