In a shocking incident, two minors opened fire inside a businessman's house in Delhi's Burari area on November 30. The accused committed the act on the orders of a gangster who wanted to extort money from the businessman. The Delhi police arrested the duo from Haryana's Sonipat. The incident was caught on the nearby CCTV camera. The video showed them riding on a bike, one of them got off and threw a paper slip inside the house before firing a shot from a country-made gun from the main door and fled with his accomplice. Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabbed Multiple Times by Three Boys in Dayalpur Area, Dies.

Minors Open Fire Inside Businessman's House

Minors fire at businessman's house in Delhi's Burari area to demand a ransom amount, both were held from Haryana's Sonipat. #CCTV #CCTVFootage #Delhi #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/zoKC5R8EUU — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 13, 2023

