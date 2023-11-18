Two people were injured after being shot by an unidentified person in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday, November 18. The injured individuals have been identified as Digvijay, also known as Sajan, and Vikas alias Vicky. Both victims have been admitted to DDU Hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused, Delhi police said. Delhi: 31-year-old woman shot at by three assailants in Southwest Delhi, probe launched.

Delhi Crime

Two people shot in the Tilak Nagar area of Delhi. The injured have been identified as Digvijay alias Sajan and Vikas alias Vicky and have been admitted to DDU Hospital hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and… — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

