Delhi Police made a grim discovery on Saturday evening when they found three bodies in a house in the city’s Dabri area. The incident came to light around 6:30 pm when the police received information about the situation. Upon reaching the location, authorities found the door of the house locked from the inside. The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Amit, believed to be brothers, and their house-help. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death may be linked to suffocation. An open LPG gas cylinder was found in the house, leading to this suspicion. Further investigations are underway to confirm the cause of death and to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Delhi Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered at Her House in North Delhi’s Burari Area.

Dabri Incident

#WATCH | Delhi: Three people were found dead in a house in the Dabri area. DCP Ankit Kumar Singh said, "When our PCR team and staff reached, we saw that people had died under suspicious circumstances in a room. Out of which, 2 brothers are residents of Bareilly and run a… pic.twitter.com/9gw5QO3xmX — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)