A building collapse rocked the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi today, April 20, as captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. The three-storey structure crumbled within seconds, prompting locals to flee to safety amidst a cloud of dust. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to police sources. Delhi Building Collapse: Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Building Collapses in Kabir Nagar; Police Looking for Owner (Watch Videos).

Three-Storey Building Collapses

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Kalyanpuri area today. No injuries were reported. (Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/R8YSlml6cS — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

