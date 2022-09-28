Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi has been closed today with the water level in the river continuing to rise due to rains. The decision comes after the flow breached the danger mark. An order banning the movement of traffic on the bridge was issued after the flow in the Yamuna showed a rising waters.

Vehicular Traffic Closed on Old Yamuna Bridge:

Traffic Alert Traffic movement on Old Yamuna (Iron) Bridge is closed today as water level rises in Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/YNaBgJngYr — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 28, 2022

