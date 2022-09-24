On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in wake of heavy rainfall across the state. The Delhi Traffic Police police urged citizens to plan their journey in wake of IMD's "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". In a series of tweets, the traffic police asked citizens to avoid the stretch as there was heavy traffic on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. The police also said that traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to potholes near Banke Bihari Sweets. "Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweet read.

Light to Moderate Intensity Rain Over Delhi and Adjoining Areas

Traffic Alert As per IMD report " Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 24, 2022

Waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station

Traffic Alert Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 24, 2022

Waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 24, 2022

