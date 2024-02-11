On Sunday, February 11, traffic congestion was observed on GT Karnal Road in Delhi as security measures tightened near the Singhu Border ahead of the 'Delhi-Chalo' protest by farmers scheduled for February 13. The increased security presence has led to delays and congestion along the route, affecting commuters. Authorities are preparing for the upcoming protest, anticipating a significant turnout of farmers converging towards Delhi. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March: Police Prohibit Gatherings at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border, Entry of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses and Trucks Prohibited.

Traffic Congestion on GT Karnal Road

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic congestion seen on GT Karnal Road as security has been tightened near the Singhu Border, ahead of the 'Delhi-Chalo' protest by farmers on February 13. pic.twitter.com/I2V3pgXvqz — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

