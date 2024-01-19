In response to a plea from the parents of a young girl who suffered second-degree burns after a hot beverage was allegedly spilled on her by airline personnel while she was on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Frankfurt, the Delhi High Court recently summoned Vistara Airlines. The parents were seeking damages of nearly ₹2.7 crores. After hearing the case on January 9, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani gave the Tata-owned airlines a month to submit a response to the lawsuit. Also, the Court directed Vistara to respond to the request for temporary relief in a matter of two weeks. The next hearing date is March 6, 2024. Vegetarian Who Was Served Meat on Jet Airways Sues Airlines, Get Rs 65,000 Compensation.

Vistara Airlines Sued for Rs 2.7 Crore

Vistara sued in Delhi High Court for ₹2.7 crores after hot beverage spilled on 10-year-old causing second-degree burns report by @prashantjha996 #DelhiHighCourt @airvistara https://t.co/IrNsCJQb5l — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)