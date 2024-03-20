Residents in specific colonies of Delhi are expected to experience disruptions in their water supply today due to scheduled maintenance work by the Delhi Jal Board. The maintenance, which involves the interconnection of a 600mm diameter water pipeline at Radisson Blue Tapping, will take place from 9am to 7pm. To alleviate the inconvenience, the water supply board advises residents to store sufficient water in advance to cater to their needs during this period. For those with urgent requirements, water tankers will be available upon request. The affected areas include G Block Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh B Block, Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar GH-5&7 to GH-14, Sundar Vihar, and others. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly. Gurgaon Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Due to Connection Work of Newly Laid Pipeline at Signature Tower; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

!! WATER ALERT !! Water supply in following areas will not be available from 09:00 AM on 20.03.2024 to 07:00 PM on 20.03.2024 due to interconnection work of 600mm dia. water pipeline at Radisson Blue Tapping:#ALERT #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/xdrqOyPQ3c — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) March 18, 2024

