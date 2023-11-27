Amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, November 27, the weather in the national capital is cloudy and will continue for the next 12-18 hours. IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said that the weather in Delhi will be clear from tomorrow, and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night. "Fog will increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28," he stated. Delhi Air Pollution: Parts of National Capital Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality, AQI Crosses 400 Mark (Watch Video).

Cloudy Weather in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani says, "...The (weather) in the national capital Delhi is currently cloudy and this will continue for the next 12-18 hours. The weather will be clear from tomorrow and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night.… pic.twitter.com/hKzRJDLizP — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

