In a shameful incident from Delhi’s wholesale Gandhinagar Market, a trader was found selling women undergarments with a Sikh symbol (Khanda Sahib) on them. When the locals protested the sale, the shopkeeper reportedly misbehaved with them. However, after some residents of the area filed a police complaint in the matter, the accused was taken into custody and a probe has been initiated in the matter. #BoycottAmazon Trends Online as Amazon Gets Slammed for Hurting Religious Sentiments AGAIN, This Time for Selling Pajamas And Swimwear With Photos of Hindu Gods!

Women Undergarments With Sikh Symbols Being Sold at Delhi Market

It is very shameful that a shop owner in Delhi’s Wholesale Gandhinagar Market is selling undergarments with a Sikh symbol (Khanda Sahib) on them. When the locals asked him to stop selling this product, he misbehaved with them. Strict action should be taken against both the… pic.twitter.com/BFb9tQ0gmv — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)