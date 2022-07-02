Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair. The court also granted the police 14-day Judicial Custody of Zubair.

Check tweet:

Delhi's Patiala House Court rejects the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair, grants 14-day Judicial Custody pic.twitter.com/qnJtvBmvwP — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)