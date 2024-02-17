The Delhi High Court, on Friday, February 16, asked the Central government to expeditiously take a decision on the proposal sent by the Delhi government to increase the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for acts which lead to mosquito breeding in the national capital. The development came after the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, proposed to raise the fines from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for acts that led to mosquito breeding. Delhi High Court Quashes Case Against POCSO Accused After Noting He Married the Victim, Says 'Mistake' Committed Due to 'Immature Acts and Uncontrolled Emotions'.

HC on Dengue

