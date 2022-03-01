Naveen Shekharappa, Indian student died in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine on Tuesday. The 21-year-old's father, after his son's death, said that "despite scoring 97 per cent in PUC, my son could not secure a medical seat in State. To get a medical seat one has to give crores of rupees and students are getting same education abroad spending less money." Naveen Shekharappa was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. The Indian student, who lost his life in shelling, was pursuing MBBS in Ukraine for the past six years.

Despite scoring 97% in PUC, my son could not secure a medical seat in State. To get a medical seat one has to give crores of rupees&students are getting same education abroad spending less money, says father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wXqArRW9eq — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

