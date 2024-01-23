Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises. A video shared by ANI shows CM Yogi Adityanath's chopper undertaking the aerial inspection as devotees continue to arrive here for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Earlier in the day, devotees broke through security measures to gain entry inside the temple. Police officials have been stationed at temple premises for smooth darshan and the situation is under control now. Ram Mandir Inaugurated: Devotees Break Through Security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as devotees continue to arrive here for the darshan of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/IlhWppFo3g — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

