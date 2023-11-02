The Bombay High Court recently held that municipal corporations having different height norms to select women for Fire Brigade is arbitrary. In simple terms, the court said that various municipal corporations following different criteria to select candidates for the post of fire personnel fire brigade was discriminatory. The division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said that different yardsticks used by different corporations were discriminatory. "There cannot be different benchmarks for different corporations. Women candidates cannot suffer due to any arbitrary policy or any arbitrary approval of any such norms by the State Government, which discriminates between women candidates who are similarly situated," the Bombay High Court order of October 26 stated. Father Who Took Away His Child From Mother's Custody Cannot Be Booked for Kidnapping, Says Bombay High Court.

Different Yardsticks Used By Different Corporations is Discriminatory

Different municipal corporations having different height norms to select women for Fire Brigade is arbitrary: Bombay High Court Read story: https://t.co/d13ijuKPsY pic.twitter.com/qdtu2erj4j — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)