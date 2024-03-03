Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X to slam NCW chief Rekha Sharma who had fumed at a US journalist after he called india unsafe over the Jharkhand gang rape case. “She is a disgrace to the chair and the responsibility that comes with it”, Chaturvedi wrote on X. Rekha Sharma on Sunday slammed a US-based writer for defaming India on social media in the context of a Spanish woman gangraped in Dumka. Commenting on the long post of the writer on how unsafe India is for solo women travellers, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asked whether any of the cases that he mentioned in his post was reported to the police. Spanish Woman Gangraped in Dumka: Rape Victim Releases Video Statement After Incident, Says 'I Was Assaulted, Beaten and Robbed By Seven Men' (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Rekha Sharma

She is a disgrace to the chair and the responsibility that comes with it. pic.twitter.com/8teOHtO4zn — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)