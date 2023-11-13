Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated Diwali with the children of Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) beneficiaries on Monday, November 13. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it was seen that CM Eknath Shinde was distributing phuljhadi crackers to children in Mumbai. "Today, we are celebrating Diwali with children who have undergone ocular implant surgery, cancer surgery and other treatments". "Funds for these treatments were provided to their parents through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation, Jupiter Hospital and other hospitals where cancer treatment was done". "I am fortunate enough that our Govt has provided Rs 130 crores for them through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), in the last 1-1.5 years..." said Maharashtra CM. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his feelings and praised the state's energy department while speaking with Mumbai journalists. Diwali 2023 Prasad: From Laddoo to Saffron Milk, Sweet Food Items That Can Be Offered As Bhog During Badi Diwali Celebrations.

Video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde celebrates Diwali with the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) pic.twitter.com/GrumcMZMQX — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "Today, we are celebrating Diwali with children who have undergone ocular implant surgery, cancer surgery and other treatments. Funds for these treatments were provided to their parents through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), Dr… pic.twitter.com/GOXFZCNfWR — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

