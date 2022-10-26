In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, the festival of Diwali turned tragic for the people of Hothpet village in Shahapura taluk of Yadgir district after two people died and over 40 were treated at a hospital after they allegedly drank contaminated water. According to reports, fear has gripped the entire village. Reports also said that most villagers developed symptoms of vomiting and loose motions. The health authorities have established a camp there to monitor the situation. Karnataka: Two Dead, Over 40 Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water on Diwali in Yadgir.

Diwali Turns Tragic in Karnataka

