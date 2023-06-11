Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday. He is on his two-day visit to the state. "Mahakaleshwar has given as a govt to serve, the people of Karnataka, I had come here before the election as well. Today we're launching a great programme, free buses for all the women of Karnataka. We're going to implement all 5 promises that were given," Shivakumar said. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says It’s Centre’s Turn To Honour Promise of Creating 2 Crore Jobs.

DK Shivakumar At Mahakaleshwar Temple Video:

#WATCH | ..."Mahakaleshwar has given as a govt to serve, the people of Karnataka, I had come here before the election as well...today we're launching a great programme, free buses for all the women of Karnataka. We're going to implement all 5 promises that were given": Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/I2MOvR9xuo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)