Recently, the Gujarat High Court chastised the Western Railways and the State's Forest Department for their inaction in guaranteeing that there be no unintentional lion fatalities at the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. The Court cautioned that the State Forest Department has an obligation to make sure that no animal in the Gir sanctuary is injured by external factors. “If you did any enquiry, why you did not find any solution earlier? This means there was no application of mind. You always need some interference from the court or some sword hanging over your head. We are not Darogaji (police officers). Do not make us Daroga for this. This is not done and not acceptable at all”, the court was cited saying by Bar and Bench. The Court has previously expressed worry about lions dying at a nearby railway crossing as a result of unintentional accidents with trains. 'Lions Do Not Run They Walk Slowly': Gujarat High Court Rejects Railways' Claim That Asiatic Lions Death From Train Hits Took Place While Chasing Prey.

Gujarat High Court on Deaths of Lions at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary

