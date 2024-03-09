In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, a young girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs outside her home. The terrifying event, captured on CCTV, shows the child being pursued by five dogs. Despite her attempts to evade them by running across a road, she fell and was dragged by the dogs until local residents intervened. This is not an isolated incident, as locals in the area claimed that many people have fallen victim to these stray dogs in the past. The incident has raised concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs in the area. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Muzaffarnagar.

Dog Attack in Amroha (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)