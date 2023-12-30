In a horrifying incident that has shocked Andhra Pradesh, a six-year-old boy in Guntur was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. A video of the incident, which shows 3-4 dogs chasing and attacking the child on the road, has gone viral. Despite falling on the road, the dogs continued their assault until a man on a two-wheeler intervened and rescued the child. This incident follows a similar one that occurred on February 19 this year, when a four-year-old boy in Amberpet was fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incidents have raised serious concerns about stray dog management in the region. Dog Attack in Hyderabad Video: 5-Year-Old Injured as Street Dog Attacks Him Outside Apartment; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Guntur

VIDEO | A pack of stray dogs attacked a six-year-old boy on #Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/d6DwAWMWYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

