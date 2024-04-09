An elderly man received injuries after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Karnataka's Bagalkote on Sunday, April 7. The dog attack in Karnataka was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera. The incident happened in the Gandhi Chowk area of the city when the man was returning home alone. The video showed at least five to six dogs pouncing on the man as he tried to shoo them away. The man was later rushed to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment​​​​. Dog Menace in Karnataka: Canine Drags Body of Newborn Girl Around Hospital’s Maternity Ward in Shivamogga.

Dog Attack in Karnataka

Another dog attack! An elderly man sustained injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Sunday. The incident happened in the Gandhi Chowk area of the city when the man was returning home alone. The CCTV footage of the… pic.twitter.com/hRamax2EN1 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) April 9, 2024

