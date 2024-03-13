A serene evening at the Sunbridge Apartment in BBD Greencity, Lucknow, turned into panic and chaos when a pet dog launched an unprovoked attack on a woman. The attack, which occurred without warning, left the woman with significant injuries. A video of the dog attack in Lucknow has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred when the woman was out for an evening walk. The security personnel, alerted by the woman’s cries for help, intervened and pulled her from the dog’s jaws. Lucknow: Couple Booked for Breaking Stray Dog’s Leg With Iron Rod in Indira Nagar Area.

Dog Attack in Lucknow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)