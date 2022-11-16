In yet another incident of dog attacks, a child was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a housing society in Greater Noida. The incident took place in La Residentia society on Tuesday. In the video, the child, accompanied by his mother, was seen getting bitten on the hand by the canine. However, the owner subdues the dog later. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Dog Attack Menace: Noida Authority Imposes Rs 10000 Fine for Pet Attacks.

Dog Attack in Noida:

