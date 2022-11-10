In another dog bite incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, a pet dog bit a security guard of a housing society on Wednesday. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. The incident happened in Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2. The owner of the dog immediately pulled the dog's leash towards her. She also tries to drive the dog away by taking a stick from the security personnel. Viral Video: Woman Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car's Bonnet in Noida, Police Seize Vehicle

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)