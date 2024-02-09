A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after being attacked by stray dogs in Telangana's Janagama district. The child named Banothu Bijan was attacked by the canines while he was playing outside his house in Malkapeta village. Banothu Bijan suffered serious injuries following the dog attack incident and was immediately rushed to Janagama Hospital. Due to the critical condition of the boy, he was relocated to Hyderabad for better medical treatment. A video showing the child with head and face bandages resting on his mother's lap has emerged on social media. Telangana Horror: Five-Month-Old Boy Dies in Attack by Stray Dogs in Shaikpet Area of Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Five-Year-Old Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Attack By Dog:

