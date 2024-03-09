A child was attacked by a group of dogs outside her home in the Amroha region of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in yet another instance of the risk posed by stray dogs. Five dogs could be seen chasing the girl on the CCTV footage of the incident. Her effort to escape the stray animals by running across the road was unsuccessful. Before the people arrived to rescue her, she was being pulled by the dogs after falling to the ground. The city's Nagar Kotwali neighbourhood is home to canines that locals say have attacked several people in the past. The event has reignited the issue over stray dogs, particularly in light of the Delhi High Court's recent observation that they are ‘becoming a menace’. Boy Dies of Rabies in Uttar Pradesh Video: 14-Year-Old Dies in Father's Arm Nearly 45 Days After Being Bitten by Neighbour's Dog in Ghaziabad, Heartbreaking Clip Surfaces.

Dog Attack in UP

#CaughtOnCamera: Pack Of Dogs Chase, Maul Child In UP's #Amroha 5 year old dragged, attacked by strays Young girl hospitalised, traumatised#UttarPradesh | @SnehaMKoshy pic.twitter.com/cTQKpC6w22 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)