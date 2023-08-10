In another case of animal brutality, a speeding Lamborghini car crushed down a dog on the Fergusson College Road in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Monday and was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The CCTV footage shows the luxury sports car hitting the dog near Goodluck Chowk, killing it. The driver fled the spot after the accident. A case was registered against the Lamborghini driver after a woman filed a complaint against them. Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Madhya Pradesh: Fed Up of its Barking, Pet Dog Dragged and Thrashed to Death in Jabalpur (Watch Video).

Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Pune:

लैंबोग्रिनी में सवार ड्राइवर का दिमाग भी सातवे आसमान पर होता है. सड़क पर जा रहे एक मासूम कुत्ते को जानबूझकर टक्कर मारी, और कुत्ते की मौत हो गई. सीसीटीवी में साफ देखा जा सकता है की कैसे लैंबोग्रिनि वाले ने अपनी रफ्तार अचानक बढ़ा दी कुत्ते को टक्कर मारने के लिए. घटना पुणे की है. pic.twitter.com/MekyzQ0d1C — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)