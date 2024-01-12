A group of West Bengal youths mercilessly killed a stray dog and her puppies with sticks in a cruel act that was caught on video and shared on social media on Friday. The video shows two men holding a blue net that traps the dog while another man hits the dog with a stick. The youths laugh and enjoy themselves as they beat the dog and her puppies to death. The bystanders do nothing to stop them. The incident took place in West Bengal, but the exact location is unknown. An FIR is said to have been filed. Bestiality Horror in West Bengal: Elderly Man Arrested After Video of Him Raping Pet Dog Goes Viral, Was Committing Cringing Crime For Two Years.

Dog Murdered in West Bengal

Dog pups and their Mum beaten to death in West Bengal. FIR has already been filed but no action taken. More details: https://t.co/yxLCcNGF56@KolkataPolice @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/7smiTDoDmY — ab (@ffsAdii) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)