A widely shared video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi giving cookies to a dog while on his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand has sparked a huge uproar. Gandhi allegedly gave the same dog biscuits to the owner of the dog in the viral video. Reacting to the controversy during a press conference, Gandhi said, “I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it.” On being asked about BJP's allegations that the man was a Congress worker, he says, "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs." Rahul Gandhi Allegedly Gives Biscuit From Pet Dog’s Plate to Congress Worker During ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reacts to Viral Video.

Rahul Gandhi Responds to Viral Clip Showing Him Feeding Dog

#WATCH | On the viral video of him feeding a dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QvfyNB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

