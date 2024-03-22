The last few months have been very challenging for Indian batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer struggled with his back during the Ranji Trophy final and at one time it looked like he might miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League 2024. However, Iyer is back as the captain of the franchise. During the pre-KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match press conference Iyer was asked about his injury. The latter stated that he is not thinking about his injury and is currently hitting the ball well. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer’s Comeback in Spotlight in Mitchell Starc vs Pat Cummins Showdown

Shreyas Iyer Opens Up About His Injuries

🚨✅BREAKING🚨✅ Shreyas Iyer : "I feel I am in my best shape possible. I have been hitting the ball well, batting for longer duration. Don't want to think about injury". When asked about his back injury in the Pre #IPL2024 press conference. pic.twitter.com/jdLeLdpING — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 22, 2024

