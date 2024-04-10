The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that not providing food to a married woman on account of non-fulfilment of dowry demand would amount to physical and mental harassment. The high court bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia further said that forcing a married woman to live in her parental home on account of non-fulfilment of demand of dowry would certainly amount to mental harassment, punishable under section 498-A of IPC. The court observed while dismissing a petition moved by a husband and his family members who sought to quash an FIR lodged at the instance of the wife for the offence under sections 498-A, 506, 34 of IPC read with section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Fake Rape Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Denies Bail to Woman Accused of Filing False Rape Cases Against Multiple Men Including Her Husband.

HC on Dowry Demand

