The DRDO conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, April 18, 2024. According to reports, all subsystems performed as per expectation during the test. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored by IAF Su-30-Mk-I aircraft. DRDO Conducts Successful Flight-Test of New Generation AKASH Missile off Odisha Coast (Watch Video).

DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight Test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

