President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Jagannath Mandir in Delhi's Hauz Khas, ahead of lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. Meanwhile, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an annual celebration held in Puri, Odisha. Chariot Festival and Gundicha Yatra are other names for it. The renowned Yatra is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a manifestation of Lord Krishna. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Droupadi Murmu Prays at Jagannath Mandir in Delhi Video

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi ahead of lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/sebK1Fq0Gt — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

