In a significant joint operation, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized approximately 3,300 kg of drugs from a ship near Porbandar, Gujarat. This operation marks the largest drug seizure ever in the country, according to the Navy. The operation took place on Tuesday when a small ship was intercepted by the Navy. The seizure included over 3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. The ship’s crew, all of whom are Pakistani nationals, were arrested following the seizure. Further investigations are underway. Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 11 Drug Peddlers During Raids, Seize 1.130 Kg of Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.22 Crore (Watch Video).

Record Drug Seizure in Gujarat

In a successful coordinated operation at sea, Indian Navy in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300 Kg contraband (3089 Kg Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kg Morphine). Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on… pic.twitter.com/h9vKc90554 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

